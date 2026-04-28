Shruti Haasan’s Huge Remuneration for Ram Charan’s Peddi Song Revealed

The upcoming movie Peddi, starring Ram Charan, is creating strong buzz even before its release. One of the main highlights of the film is a special item song.

According to reports, popular actress Shruti Haasan has been selected to perform this special song. Many actresses were considered earlier, but finally Shruti Haasan got the opportunity.

What is now grabbing attention is her remuneration. Reports say that she has charged around ₹3 crore for this song. This is considered a very high amount, especially for a short special appearance.

The song is expected to be grand, with stylish dance moves and a big set. The makers believe this song will be one of the major attractions of the movie.

The film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Music is composed by A. R. Rahman. The movie is planned for release in June 2026.

Overall, Shruti Haasan’s entry and her high payment have increased curiosity among fans about this special song.