From Short Film to Starring Opp Naga Chaitanya in Dhoota 2

Talented actress Kamakshi Bhaskarla has transitioned from starring in a short film to landing a major role opposite acclaimed actor Naga Chaitanya in the highly anticipated sequel "Dhootha 2."

A former Femina Miss India finalist and doctor, Bhaskarla first caught the attention of director Vikram during the production of the original "Dhootha." Impressed by her performance in a short film, Vikram immediately cast her in a significant role in the supernatural thriller series.

Her impressive acting abilities earned Bhaskarla the opportunity to reprise her role in the upcoming "Dhootha 2," where she will share the screen with Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya, the lead actor from the first installment.

Pre-production for "Dhootha 2" is currently underway at a rapid pace, with the series set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Bhaskarla recently won the Best Actress award for her intense performance in the hit horror drama "Maa Oori Polimera 2" at the 14th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival in New Delhi.

From humble beginnings in a short film, Kamakshi Bhaskarla has seized every opportunity, proving her mettle as an actress and securing a coveted starring role opposite Naga Chaitanya in the highly anticipated "Dhootha 2."

