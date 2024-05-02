Disha Patani Stuns in Backless Leopard Print Dress, See Pics

During a recent dinner date, Bollywood actress Disha Patani turned heads in a racy leopard print maxi dress. The 31-year-old flaunted her toned back and bare skin in the low-cut, backless outfit.

Patani shared photos and videos from her night out on Instagram, apparently with her rumored boyfriend, Aleksander Alex Ilic. One clip shows her posing in front of a mirror in a slinky animal print gown with a plunging neckline.

In another post, Patani is all smiles while dining at a restaurant in a body-hugging dress with an entirely open-back design. Her long hair is styled in loose waves to complement the sultry '90s look.

The Yodha star also included an elevator selfie seemingly taken with Ilic, a Siberian model. In the mirror picture, Patani shows off her bare back as she leans against her alleged boyfriend, who is dressed in a white shirt. Disha also shared a clip of her date where she strikes playful poses while proudly displaying the daring ensemble's backless design.

The eye-catching appearance is typical for Patani, who is known for her daring fashion choices. Her sizzling Instagram posts in daring outfits frequently set pulses racing among her 51 million followers.

Up next for the actress are two high-profile Bollywood films - "Hero No. 1," reteaming her with ex Tiger Shroff, and the star-studded sci-fi epic "Kalki 2898 AD," also featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.

