Prabhas Confirms His Marriage?

Prabhas sent fans into a frenzy with a cryptic Instagram post hinting at a significant personal announcement. "Darlings !!... Finally someone very special is about to enter our life... Wait cheyandi (Wait)," he wrote, leaving followers guessing.



Prabhas' post on Instagram



The primary speculation? Prabhas may be getting married. As one of Indian cinema's most eligible bachelors, his relationship status has long been a topic of interest. This tantalizing post quickly sparked rumours that the Baahubali star could finally be tying the knot.

However, the post could also relate to his upcoming sci-fi film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. With an ensemble cast including Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Deepika Padukone, promotions are underway. Some believe Prabhas may be teasing a major revelation about the movie.

Prabhas is currently juggling multiple high-profile projects. He recently shot for 'Raja Deluxe' directed by Maruthi and has begun filming for 'Kannappa', allotting three days for his role. After 'Kannappa', he will start work on the second installment of 'Salaar' titled 'Salaar Part 2: Shouryavansham'.

Notoriously private about his personal life, Prabhas rarely shares such teases on social media. This uncharacteristic move has only heightened curiosity. Fans eagerly await further details to unravel the mystery behind his intriguing post.