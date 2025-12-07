Shiva Rajkumar's Gummadi Narsaiah Biopic: My Father Also Served People Like Gummadi Narsaiah

Director Parameshwar Hivrale is bringing to the screen the life story of Gummadi Narsaiah- the CPI former MLA from Illandu, known as a champion of the poor and famously known for riding a bicycle to the Assembly. Titled Gummadi Narsaiah, the biopic features Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar in the lead role. The film is being produced by N. Suresh Reddy under the Pravallika Arts Creations banner. Today, the film’s grand opening ceremony was held in Palvancha. Along with the film’s cast and crew, cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Kavitha, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka's wife Nandini Mallu, and several other political dignitaries graced the event. Geetha Shivarajkumar sounded the first clapboard, while Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy switched on the camera, for the muhurtham shot. Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka's wife Nandini Mallu handed over the script to the makers.

Speaking at the event, director Parameshwar said: “Greetings to all. My respectful salutations to Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy garu and Kavithakka garu for coming here on behalf of the government. We should not enter politics for our survival; we must enter politics to help the people who believe in us. Politics is not a job or a business—it is a social responsibility. That is the only reason I made this film, to remind people of that truth. Gummadi Narsaiah garu served as an MLA for 20 years and did not earn a single rupee for himself—his greatness must be seen on the silver screen. It is my fortune to find a great hero for a great story. I am grateful to Dr. Shiva Rajkumar garu for accepting this role and to producer N. Suresh Reddy garu for making this film possible. My sincere thanks to everyone who has supported me.”

Producer N. Suresh Reddy said: “Shiva Rajkumar, who plays Gummadi Narsaiah in our film, is a real hero and a man with a good heart. My special thanks to him for taking up this role. We have begun the film’s shoot right here in Palvancha, a land known for its activism. I believe that after this film release, there will definitely be a positive change in politics.”

Lead actor Shiva Rajkumar said: “I am truly happy and proud today to portray such a noble human being. My thanks to Parameshwar garu and N. Suresh Reddy garu for this opportunity. My father also served people just like Gummadi Narsaiah. He would always say, ‘Don’t live for yourself, live for others.’ When I recently visited Gummadi Narsaiah garu’s home, I felt as though I had gone back to my father. It is my blessing to portray him in this film. I am learning Telugu for this movie and will dub for myself. I hope to have your blessings. This film will be an inspiration to all political leaders.”

Gummadi Narsaiah said: “There must be change in this system, and that change must begin within us. We must put an end to deceiving one another—that is my only wish. I am not a great leader; I am an ordinary person like everyone else. I only hope that instead of glorifying me, the film conveys my beliefs. Parameshwar garu has studied my life from childhood till now and made this film. I am happy that Shiva Rajkumar garu is portraying me. I hope that after this film release, there will be change in society and in the system.”

Already, the film’s first-look poster, motion poster, and other updates have generated strong curiosity. Shiva Rajkumar’s appearance as Gummadi Narsaiah has received wide appreciation, raising anticipation among Telugu audiences.