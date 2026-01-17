Sharwanand, Sreenu Vaitla, Mythri for Sankranti 2027

Buoyed by the strong success of Nari Nari Naduma Murari, actor Sharwanand is clearly back in top form, once again reinforcing his reputation as a reliable Sankranti crowd-puller.

The latest festive entertainer has not only revived Sharwanand’s winning streak but has also reaffirmed the long-held belief in industry circles that Sankranti continues to be a lucky season for the actor. Riding high on this momentum, Sharwanand has now locked in his next big project, and the announcement has already generated considerable buzz.

According to the latest update, Sharwanand’s upcoming film has been officially greenlit and is scheduled for a Sankranti 2027 theatrical release. Adding to the excitement, the project will be helmed by popular filmmaker Sreenu Vaitla, known for his blockbuster entertainers and signature comic touch.

The yet-untitled film will be produced by leading banner Mythri Movie Makers, raising expectations further with the promise of a big-scale commercial entertainer. With a successful actor-director combination and a festive release window locked in well in advance, the project is already being seen as one of the most anticipated Sankranti releases of 2027.

More details regarding the cast, crew and shoot schedule are expected to be announced soon.