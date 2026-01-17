January 17 Bank Holiday Chennai for Uzhavar Thirunal

Customers planning a visit to bank branches in Chennai today should note that banks across the city are closed today, January 17, due to Uzhavar Thirunal, also known as the Farmers’ Festival. The occasion is observed in Tamil Nadu to honour farmers, agricultural labourers, and cattle, and is recognised as a state-level bank holiday.

While Chennai-based branches will not operate today, banks in the rest of the country are functioning normally. January 17 falls on the third Saturday of the month, which is a regular working day for banks under Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

Banking Services Available Today

Although physical branches in Chennai remain shut, customers can still carry out most transactions using digital banking channels. Net banking, mobile banking apps, UPI payments, and ATM services continue to remain accessible. However, services that require branch visits—such as cheque clearing and over-the-counter transactions governed by the Negotiable Instruments Act—will not be available for the day.

Why Bank Holidays Differ by State

Bank holidays in India are not the same across all states. The RBI notifies holidays based on regional festivals, state-specific observances, and national events. As a result, banks may be closed in one state while operating normally in others on the same date. Customers are advised to check the local holiday list before planning branch visits.

Bank Working Hours on Regular Days

On days when banks are open, most public sector banks—including the State Bank of India, Bank of India, and Punjab National Bank—generally operate between 10 am and 4 pm. Private banks such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank typically function from 9:30 am to around 4:30 pm, though timings may vary by branch. Bank of Baroda usually has slightly extended working hours, while Canara Bank branches often close earlier in the afternoon.

Bank Holidays Remaining in January 2026

January includes several bank holidays due to regional festivals and national observances. These include New Year’s Day, Mannam Jayanthi, the birthday of Hazrat Ali, Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, Makar Sankranti and Pongal-related holidays, Thiruvalluvar Day in select cities, Uzhavar Thirunal in Chennai, the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose along with Saraswati Puja in a few states, and Republic Day, which is observed nationwide.

Customers are encouraged to plan their banking needs in advance and make use of digital services whenever branches are closed.

