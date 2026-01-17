Vishnu Manchu's 10 Crore Offer To Short Film Contest Winner

Marking the festive occasion of Sankranti and Pongal, Vishnu Manchu-led AVAA Entertainments has announced the launch of the AVAA International Short Film Contest – Season 1, a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at identifying and promoting promising new filmmakers from across India. The production house also extended festive greetings to audiences and filmmakers on the occasion.

Conceived as a director-centric platform, the contest is designed to spotlight pure storytelling ability and directorial vision. Aspiring filmmakers are invited to submit short films with a maximum runtime of 10 minutes, which will be evaluated solely on creativity, narrative strength, and execution—without the influence of star power or production scale.

The biggest attraction of the contest is its grand prize. The winning director will earn the rare opportunity to helm a ₹10-crore feature film, to be produced by actor and producer Vishnu Manchu. Known for consistently encouraging new talent, Vishnu Manchu aims to create a meaningful entry point for deserving filmmakers into mainstream cinema through this initiative.

With the launch of the AVAA International Short Film Contest, AVAA Entertainments has reaffirmed its commitment to discovering fresh voices and contributing to the growth of the next generation of Indian filmmakers. The initiative is expected to draw interest from aspiring directors nationwide, offering them a platform where talent and vision take centre stage.