Shaakunthalam Release Trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's most awaited movie Shaakunthalam with actor Dev Mohan is slated for release on April 14. The makers released the second trailer on Thursday which went viral in no time.

Samantha took to Instagram and shared the new update and the trailer. She wrote, "Get ready to embark on an epic journey of love #Shaakuntalam worldwide release on April 14 in 3D & 2D."

The new trailer shows Shakuntala and Dushyanta's story where she falls in love with him and the difficulties she faces, her pregnancy, and the entire journey of Shakuntala till she meets him again. The interesting aspect of the movie is the dialogues which is spoken in chaste Telugu, leaving the viewers enthralled.

Touted to be a magnum opus mythological movie, Shaakuntalam release trailer leaves viewers spellbound with the scenes and fairytale-like romance.

Other than Samantha and Dev Mohan, Shaakuntalam also stars Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Allu Arha, Aditi Balan, Gautami, Sachin Khedekar, and Ananya Nagalla. The mythological drama is directed by Gunasekhar and the music is by Mani Sharma and is all set to hit theatres on April 14, this year.

Also Read: Dasara' grosses Rs 100 Cr in 6 days, Nani to fans: 'Our effort, your gift'