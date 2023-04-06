SC to examine Masjid committee plea in Gyanvapi mosque case

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to list a plea in connection with the Gyanvapi mosque dispute on April 14.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justice J.B. Pardiwala.

Ahmadi requested the court to take up the matter soon citing the month of Ramzan, which is regarded holy by the believers and submitted that the court had passed an order in the matter and the area was sealed, and the bathrooms behind it were also sealed.

The bench said the matter is coming later this month and it could list the plea along with it. Ahmadi requested for an earlier date to hear the matter. The bench asked Ahmadi to file an interlocutory application in this regard and it will take it up on April 14.

In November last year, the apex court had extended the protection of the area inside Gyanvapi mosque where a "Shivling" was found till further orders.

It had said the interim order passed in May last year, in connection with the protection of the area inside Gyanvapi mosque where a "Shivling" was found, during a survey, will remain in operation till further orders.

On May 17 last year, the Supreme Court said the area within Gyanvapi mosque where Shivling has been found need to be protected, but there should be no restriction on Muslims entering the mosque to offer namaz.

On May 20, the Supreme Court transferred the proceedings of the suit by Hindu parties seeking worshipping rights at the Gyanvapi mosque to the district judge in Varanasi. However, the apex court added that its May 17 interim order directing protection of the 'Shivling', which was purportedly discovered during the survey in Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque, and free access to Muslims for offering namaz should remain operational for eight weeks, after district judge's decision in the matter.

On November 17 last year, a Varanasi court found the suit filed by Hindu parties seeking possessory rights over Gyanvapi Mosque maintainable. The Committee of Management of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid challenged this decision before the high court.

