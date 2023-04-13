Shaakuntalam's First Day Collections Prediction

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. The film has been in the news for a long time. Although Samantha was unwell, she promoted the film in Mumbai, Kochi, and Hyderabad. According to the sources, Samantha is down with a fever and stopped promoting the movie.

The film's advance bookings have been opened but there is no good response from the audience. Shaakuntalam is expected to earn Rs 2 cr on opening day at the box office. The film releases on April 14.

The film's success depends upon reviews and mouth talk. Shaakuntalam is a female-centric film and it is left to be seen how much the film would earn on opening day at the box office.

Directed by Gunasekhar, it is produced by Dil Raju.

