Mrunal Thakur expressed her wish to work with Samantha 

Actress Mrunal Thakur is pretty much active on her social media and this is something all the fans know. But not what many know that she is looking forward to working with Samantha. In an #AskSam session that was held by Samantha recently on Twitter, Mrunal wrote to Samantha asking, "Can’t wait to watch Shaakuntalam! You’re so inspiring Sam. My question to you is when are we working on a film together?"

To this, Samantha replied that she loves the idea. The Shaakuntalam actress wrote, "Congratulations on #Gumraah beautiful @mrunal0801 Let’s do it.. love the idea!!"

While Mrunal thanked Samantha for her response and loved the idea as well, social media users and fans of the actresses came up with suggestions for films for them.

A user wrote, "Wow ... this duoooooooooooo People will go maddddddddddddddddddd @Samanthaprabhu2 × @mrunal0801 when ? Plan something as #littlewomen series !!"

Looks like even Sam loved this suggestion and even wrote it back to Mrunal with a reply from the Twitterati. This exciting conversation between both the divas took the internet by storm and social media users have approved of the duo. With the replies this thread has received, it is clear that there is scope for both talented ladies to come together for a film soon.

On the work front, after a blockbuster success like Sita Ramam, Mrunal Thakur is currently busy shooting for her next Telugu for which she has paired up with Nani. The film is being directed by Shourya and is currently being shot in Goa.