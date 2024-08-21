Senior Actor Murali Mohan's Makeup Artist Donates Sister's Eyes

Prominent Telugu film makeup artist Kolli Ramu and his family recently experienced an overwhelming loss with the tragic passing of his sister, Rajyalakshmi Pamidi Mukkala, on Tuesday morning. In the midst of their grief, they chose to honor her memory through a remarkable act of generosity by donating Rajyalakshmi's eyes to the Chiranjeevi Eye and Blood Center.

This noble gesture not only reflects Rajyalakshmi's enduring spirit but also serves as a beacon of hope for those in need of the gift of sight. The family's compassion, demonstrated through this donation, is a powerful reminder of the strength and kindness that can emerge even in times of profound sorrow.

The Chiranjeevi Eye and Blood Center, known for its outstanding service, played a crucial role in this process. Their dedication to providing timely blood transfusions and their commitment to the eye donation program have made them a vital source of hope for many. Kolli Ramu, Murali Mohan, and the entire family expressed their deep gratitude to the center for the support and comfort they received during this difficult period.

Rajyalakshmi Pamidi Mukkala's legacy will live on through her selfless act of donating her eyes, an act that will forever be a symbol of hope and inspiration. Her memory will continue to inspire and remind others of the profound impact that one person's generosity can have, even in the darkest of times.

The decision made by Kolli Ramu and his family to donate Rajyalakshmi's eyes has touched the hearts of many. Their generosity has been widely praised, with their choice to give the gift of sight seen as a true testament to their compassion. Many are confident that Mega Star Chiranjeevi, through his dedicated eye bank, will ensure that these precious donations bring light and hope to two individuals in need.