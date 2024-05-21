Sara Ali Khan To Romance Ayushman Khurrana

Ayushman Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan are all set to work alongside each other for an action comedy. The film is going to be bankrolled by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga under Dharma Productions. This project will be the first collaboration between Ayushman and Karan Johar.

The yet-to-be-named film is under Akash Kaushik's direction and he says it's a well-rounded project that includes comedy, action, and thrill. The trio, Karan, Guneet, and Aakash feel that Ayushmann is the perfect actor for the lead role. This project will announce its title soon and enter the theatres in a few months.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will star alongside Sunny Deol in 'Border 2' and begin filming in October. The movie was postponed because of Sunny's poor box office performance in his subsequent films, while originally scheduled for 2015 and produced by JP Dutta and Bhushan Kumar. Ayushmann Khurrana's most recent role was in Dream Girl 2.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the thriller drama 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' starring Emraan Hashmi. She plans for 'Sky Force' and 'Metro In Dino', directed by Anurag Basu, in the future.