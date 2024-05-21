BHEL Q4 net profit declines 25 pc at Rs 484 crore

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Government-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on Tuesday reported a 25 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 484 crore for the January-March quarter of 2023-2024 compared to the corresponding figure of Rs 645 crore in the same period last year.

The firm declared a final dividend of 25 paise for equity share of Rs 2 face value for FY24. The final dividend, upon approval, will be paid within 30 days from the date of the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

BHEL’s revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 8,260 crore during the fourth quarter from Rs 8,227 crore in the same period of the previous year.

BHEL's share price rose by 2.7 per cent on Tuesday to settle at Rs 318.8 apiece.

