Samantha shows solidarity with Palestine

Days after Israel pounded a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians in the southern city of Rafah in Gaza, Tollywood star Samantha Ruth Prabhu expressed solidarity with the Palestinians.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Kushi actress shared an Instagram story with the phrase “All Eyes on Rafah”. She also shared a tweet about UN court’s order to Israel to stop its assault on Rafah to prevent the genocide of Palestinians.

On late Sunday, an Israeli strike set a tent camp ablaze which was sheltering displaced Palestinians, killing at least 45 people and leaving 200 others injured. Amid global condemnation of Israel’s “massacre”, #AllEyesonRafah phrase started trending on social media. Over 1.4 million Palestinians are seeking shelter from Israeli airstrikes in this city.

Other Indian celebrities like Swara Bhaskar, Dia Mirza, Gauhar Khan, Aly Goni, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Radhika Apte and Amy Jackson came in support of displaced Palestinians and posted solidarity messages like “Let Gaza Live” on their social media accounts.



