Anil Ambani Spotted in Non-luxury Car

Mukesh Ambani’s family is set to hold Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding celebrations from May 29. Bollywood’s galaxy of stars is attending the pre-wedding festivities which will begin in Italy on Wednesday and end in Switzerland on June 1, 2024.

Ambani’s family has reached Italy already. Mukesh Ambani’s younger brother Anil Ambani was spotted arriving in a BYD Seal, an electric sedan car at General Aviation Terminal of Mumbai airport at Kalina. The video of Anil’s arrival at the airport has since gone viral on social media.

The internet sleuth soon started digging into the details of the car. They found that the electric car is registered under the name of Reliance Industries. It’s not clear whether Anil bought this car whose on-road price is nearly Rs 53 lakh.

The electric car is available in four colours – Arctic Blue, Aurora White, Atlantis Grey and Cosmos Black; and is offered in two variants namely – Premium and Performance. The car variant being used by Anil is a Premium variant. The BYD Seal car comes with two battery pack options – 61.44kWh and 82.56kWh. The Premium variant has a claimed range of 510 km.

