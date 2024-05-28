Eknath Shinde asks administration to be on guard at pre-monsoon review meeting

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Days after the weather bureau forecast 96-106 per cent rainfall in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday asked the administration to be on guard to effectively tackle the situation arising out of heavy rains and floods in the state.

Chairing a pre-monsoon review meeting here, CM Shinde insisted that all the government agencies and civic bodies should maintain proper coordination in handling nature's fury.

The Chief Minister also directed that the number of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams be increased from the present eight, all municipalities should make operational teams along the lines of the Target Disaster Response Force, besides forming department-wise SDRF teams.

These measures along with others are necessary as Mumbai is likely to witness rains from June 10-11, while the rest of Maharashtra will see rains from June 15 onwards.

To avoid flooding of railway tracks causing disruptions in suburban train services, Shinde urged the general managers of Central, Western, and Konkan Railways to be prepared with all possible measures.

Keeping in mind the loss of human lives due to the collapse of an unauthorised hoarding at Ghatkopar in Mumbai earlier this month, Shinde asked the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other civic bodies to immediately remove all the unauthorised billboards in the state and register cases against the violators.

He also said that BMC’s permission will be mandatory for putting up hoardings in areas under the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and the Railways in Mumbai.

To avoid flash floods due to the discharge of water from the reservoirs due to heavy rains, Shinde asked the administration to coordinate with three neighbouring states -- Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.

He also directed that technical inspection of each dam in the state should be completed by May 31, and the wireless system should be functional at each dam site by May 31.

Also, the power department should take necessary steps to ensure that the electricity supply remains safe and secure during stormy weather.

The danger notification system should be kept on alert, public awareness should be created among the citizens, and manhole covers and girders should be installed on Mumbai roads to avoid any mishap, the Chief Minister said.

