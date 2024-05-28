1000 Waala will release soon

1000 Waala, Starring AMITH in the Lead Role, has been Produced by SHARUKH in Super Hit Movie Makers Banner is Busy in post production work. The film is being directed by Afzal, who shot to fame with Ten Rupees film. The film stars Suman, Mukthar Khan and Pilla Prasad will be seen in key roles. The film is currently Busy with Post-Production work.

Recently, the First look Poster of the Film was Released on Social Media. After seeing the response on social media, the Producers said, "The First Look of Our film 1000 Waala has impressed the social media audience. Looking at the Likes and comments, we were confident that our film will Definitely be Successful.

The shooting has been completed. The first copy is getting ready. It will be released soon".

