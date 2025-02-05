Samantha On Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s Wedding: Envy is Not for Me

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared her thoughts on moving on and handling relationships after her separation from Naga Chaitanya. Chay, her ex-husband, recently married actress Sobhita Dhulipala in a private ceremony.

In an interview, Samantha was asked about her perspective on people moving on to new relationships. She made it clear that she doesn’t dwell on it and prefers focusing on her own life. “I’ve been through too much in my life to dwell on that,” she explained.

When the topic of envy came up, Samantha firmly rejected it, saying, “I refuse to let that be a part of my core. Envy is the root of all evil.” She emphasized that she doesn’t allow negativity like envy to affect her.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya married in 2017 with both Christian and traditional South Indian ceremonies. They announced their separation in 2021 after three years of marriage. In December 2024, Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala in an intimate ceremony.