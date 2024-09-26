Samantha, Priyanka Chopra and Citadel Stars Attend Event in London

London – Wednesday, 25th September 2024 :

The stars and creative teams behind the global Citadel universe came together to celebrate the highly anticipated releases of Citadel: Diana and Citadel: Honey Bunny, set to launch on Prime Video worldwide on October 10 and November 7, respectively.

Executive Producer and Showrunner Gina Gardini, along with Italian star Matilda De Angelis (who plays Diana), represented Citadel: Diana, the Italian installment of the franchise. Meanwhile, the creative minds behind Citadel: Honey Bunny—directors and writers Raj & DK, writer Sita R. Menon, and Indian lead Samantha (who portrays Honey)—were present to represent the Indian series.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who stars as Nadia in Citadel Season 2, currently filming in the UK, also joined the gathering. They were accompanied by the Executive Producers of the entire Citadel universe, including Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and David Weil.

Earlier in the evening, these industry heavyweights—Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, David Weil, Gina Gardini, Raj & DK, and Sita R. Menon—took the stage at Curzon Bloomsbury for a special panel discussion. They shared insights into the creative process behind each series and how the interconnected world of Citadel was crafted. The conversation highlighted the collaborative effort to build a global universe, featuring local-language stories with prominent showrunners and top-tier stars from around the world.

The event also welcomed key figures from Amazon MGM Studios, including James Farrell, VP International Originals; Davide Nardini, Head of Scripted Italian Originals; Nikhil Madhok, Head of India Originals, Prime Video; and Chris Bird, Director of Prime Video UK.

Citadel: Diana Synopsis

Milan, 2030: Eight years after the powerful enemy syndicate Manticore destroyed the independent global spy agency Citadel, undercover agent Diana Cavalieri (Matilda De Angelis) finds herself trapped behind enemy lines, serving as a mole within Manticore. With a narrow chance to escape and disappear forever, her only hope is trusting an unlikely ally, Edo Zani (Lorenzo Cervasio), the heir to Manticore Italy and son of its ruthless leader, Ettore Zani (Maurizio Lombardi), who is locked in a battle for control of the European families.

Citadel: Honey Bunny Synopsis

Years after stuntman Bunny and struggling actress Honey were thrust into a perilous world of action, espionage, and betrayal, their dangerous past catches up with them. Now estranged, they must reunite to protect their young daughter Nadia, as their enemies close in.

About Citadel

The first season of Citadel, starring Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville, premiered in 2023 to global acclaim, quickly becoming Prime Video’s second most-watched new original series outside the U.S. and the fourth most-watched worldwide within 24 days of release. Produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, Citadel and its spin-off series explore the complex battle between the Citadel spy agency and the Manticore syndicate. Each series is crafted in its respective region, featuring local talent and cultural influences, resulting in a diverse and immersive global storytelling experience.

The Italian series Citadel: Diana premieres on October 10, 2024, followed by Citadel: Honey Bunny from India on November 7, 2024, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha. Production for Citadel Season 2, directed by Joe Russo, is already underway.