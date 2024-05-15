Animal Girl Triptii's Pic with Hyderabadi Salim Pheku Going Viral

Hyderabadi actor Mast Ali known for his iconic character as Saleem Pheku has sent his fans into a frenzy with speculation that he might be making his Bollywood debut in the upcoming film "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video," starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri.

The rumour mill started churning after Mast Ali shared a photo from the movie set, posing alongside the lead actors Rao and Dimri. This fueled excitement among his dedicated fan base, particularly in Hyderabad, where he has a massive following.

Fans flooded the comments section of Mast Ali's Instagram post, expressing their joy and showering him with praise for his beloved character Saleem Pheku. One user exclaimed that Mast Ali alone could outshine the lead actors, while others acknowledged the actor's talent and screen presence.

While Mast Ali's involvement in the film has not been officially confirmed, his fans are hopeful that he will indeed make his Bollywood debut. Many have hailed him as an iconic actor deserving of greater recognition.

The 90s-themed masala entertainer, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, is set for release on October 11, 2024, and is produced by T-Series Films, Balaji Telefilms, Wakaoo Films, and Thinkink Picturez.