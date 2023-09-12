Salaar's Release Date Won't Be Announced Soon

Rebel Star Prabhas will soon be taking a long break from movies. Prabhas is taking a break for knee surgery. Prabhas' immediate next release is Salaar, which was supposed to be released in the last week of this month.

The makers have postponed the film due to incomplete and pending works. We have learnt from our sources that Salaar's makers may not announce the release date of the film anytime soon.

They are likely to announce it by the end of this year.

Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel. Salaar will be released in multiple languages.

Shruti Haasan will be seen as the leading lady in the film. Salaar might be released in 2024. Stay tuned for more updates.

