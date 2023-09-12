Meet The Most Popular Contestants Of Bigg Boss Telugu 7

There is no denying the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most loved shows on the small screen. The current season of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 is failing to get impressive TRPs. It is because of the contestants who are too many in number.

The most popular contestants who are going to survive for a long time are Shobha Shetty, Sivaji, Prashanth, Shakila, Amardeep and Priyanka Jain. They are going to survive in the house for a long time.

Veteran actress Shakila is one of the noted celebrities in the house. For those who are unversed, she is the highest-paid contestant, charging Rs 3.5 lakh per week.

Who do you think will emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 7? Let us know in the comments section below.

We would love to hear from you!

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Second Week Voting Trends

Also Read: Pallavi Prashanth Creates A New Record

