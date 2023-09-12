Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Second Week Voting Trends 

The ongoing reality show Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 is failing to create any hype among the audience. Last night, the second nomination process was interesting and entertaining, though. If viewers are ignoring the show, that's mainly due to non-familiar contestants.

Most of the contestants are from daily serials but none of them are leaving an ever-lasting impact on the viewers.

Pallavi Prashanth, Amardeep, Sivaji, Rathika, Gautham Krishna and Prince Yawar have been nominated for elimination from the Bigg Boss Telugu 7 house this week. The voting lines have been opened since Monday night. Guess what?

Pallavi Prashanth has been leading with a majority of votes in unofficial polls. She is followed by Amardeep, Sivaji and Rathika. The bottom two contestants are Gautham Krishna and Prince Yawar.

Whom do you vote for in the nomination contestants list in the second week? Let us know in the comments section below.

