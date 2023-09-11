Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Second Week Nominated Contestants List

Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 has entered the second week. Last night, Kiran Rathore was eliminated from the show as she failed to entertain the viewers to garner the votes. After Kiran Rathore's eviction, currently, there are 16 contestants in the game fighting for the trophy.

BBT7 nominated contestants

According to sources, Shivaji, Rathika, Prashanth, Amardeep, Shobha and Daminia are all set to get nominated in tonight's episode. There is a huge fight that is going to happen between the contestants during the nomination process.

