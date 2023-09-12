BBT7 Netizens Troll Amardeep: Deets Inside

Sep 12, 2023, 10:54 IST
Bigg Boss Telugu 7 contestant Amardeep rose to fame with Janaki Kalaganaledu, the popular TV serial. The serial used to be aired on Star Maa. With the fan following granted by that soap, Amardeep Chowdary got a chance to participate in Bigg Boss Telugu 7. 

In Monday night's episode, there was a nomination process in Bigg Boss house, Amardeep nominated Pallavi Prashanth. While doing so, the former used foul language that didn't go well with a section of the audience.

They have been supporting Pallavi Prashanth, asking host Akkineni Nagarjuna to give an earful to Amardeep. Will Nagarjuna lash out at Amardeep Chowdary or not? We can't say with certainty as of now.

But we have a few tweets in support of Prashanth and against Amardeep. Take a look at them: 


