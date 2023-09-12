BBT7 Netizens Troll Amardeep: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 contestant Amardeep rose to fame with Janaki Kalaganaledu, the popular TV serial. The serial used to be aired on Star Maa. With the fan following granted by that soap, Amardeep Chowdary got a chance to participate in Bigg Boss Telugu 7.

In Monday night's episode, there was a nomination process in Bigg Boss house, Amardeep nominated Pallavi Prashanth. While doing so, the former used foul language that didn't go well with a section of the audience.

They have been supporting Pallavi Prashanth, asking host Akkineni Nagarjuna to give an earful to Amardeep. Will Nagarjuna lash out at Amardeep Chowdary or not? We can't say with certainty as of now.

But we have a few tweets in support of Prashanth and against Amardeep. Take a look at them:

#BiggBossTelugu7

Huge positive episode for #PallaviPrashanth . #RathikaRose backstab and #amardeep use foul language (ra , chepu ra , yedava , poramboka ) . In my opinion, All housemates are unnecessarily targeted him .

Bcuz , so many contestants are more fake than him . — Bro_chill_bro456 (@Nagasai26533821) September 12, 2023

My point of view of yesterday episode

Everybody got scared of #PallaviPrashanth might get sympathy from audiance

Nobody has valid reason to nominate him

Everybody is just blabbering and didn't know how to deal with his strategy#BiggBossTelugu7 — Shivakrishna (@Shivakr53228986) September 12, 2023