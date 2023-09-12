prabhas follows samantha

Looks like Rebel Star Prabhas seems to be following the footprints of Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She has taken a break from movies for her treatment. Prabhas is also doing the same. Yes, he is taking a break from his work for at least four months.

Prabhas is taking a break for a knee surgery. He will soon be flying abroad for treatment.

After the surgery, Prabhas will be resting at least for seven to eight weeks. It would take at least four months for Prabhas to recover fully as well as to participate in shoots. Undoubtedly, Prabhas is following Samantha in taking a break for treatment.

Salaar, Kalki 2898 AD, a movie with Maruthi, and Spirit are his upcoming movies.

Prabhas will also make a special cameo appearance in Kannappa.