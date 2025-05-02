Retro Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya's Film Earns ₹19 Crore

Suriya's new film Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, has made an impressive debut at the box office, collecting Rs 19.25 crore nett on its opening day, Thursday, May 1, 2025. The film has performed well across India, with the Tamil version leading the charge.

Here is the Day 1 Box Office Report:

Total Collection (All Versions): Rs 19.25 crore

Tamil Version: Rs 17.25 crore

Telugu Version: Rs 1.95 crore

Hindi Version: Rs 5 lakhs

Box Office Performance by Region:

Tamil Nadu: The film saw massive footfalls, with an overall occupancy rate of 78.89%. Key cities like Chennai (87.25%), Coimbatore (85.50%), and Madurai (79.25%) reported nearly full-house shows, particularly in the afternoon and evening.

Bengaluru: Tamil shows here recorded a strong occupancy of 64.25%.

Telugu and Hindi Markets: The performance was comparatively lower, with the Telugu version recording an occupancy of 39.03% and the Hindi version at 8.55%, reflecting regional dominance in the South.

Initial Reviews and Challenges:

Though the film has had a strong opening, initial reviews have been mixed. The direction by Karthik Subbaraj was praised, especially a 15-minute single-shot sequence and an action scene set in a bioluminescent sea. Suriya’s screen presence was also highlighted.

The next few days will be crucial to see if Retro can maintain its momentum and become one of the top hits of the year for Suriya.