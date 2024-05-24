Rashmika Roped In for NTR and Prashanth's Dragon?

Prashanth Neel's new project announcement with Jr. NTR has brought in huge hype from the fans, with a lot of them speculating on the actress playing the female lead role in the film.

Reports suggest the female lead role will be offered to the "Pushpa" actress, Rashmika Mandanna. Rashmika is on her big break, with huge success from films like Animal, Pushpa, and the much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule. This will be the first time Jr. NTR and Rashmika will be seen as a pair on the big screens. The fans can't wait for this collaboration with two stars who have influenced fans worldwide with their work.

Jr. NTR's birthday wishes saw an announcement by star director Prashanth Neel on his project with the "Devara" actor for NTR 31. Jr. NTR will finish filming for "Devara" and "War 2" before working on his upcoming film with Prashanth Neel, which will start its filming process this year in October. Commitments for other projects by the actor and director have delayed this collaboration.

Fans have high expectations for this collaboration, with Prashanth stating that it will differ from the rest of his projects. He promises the audience surprises and states that this film will emphasize more emotional aspects than action extravaganzas. The project NTR 31 is rumored to be titled "Dragon" which will be produced by Mythri Movie makers.