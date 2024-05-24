K’taka BJP slams Siddaramaiah's govt after Google decides to set up plant in Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru, May 24 (IANS) Karnataka BJP on Friday slammed the state government for its “lethargic” approach after Google decided to set up a plant in Tamil Nadu.

“Google is set to invest billions in Tamil Nadu where it will produce smartphones and drones. Karnataka is bearing the consequences of lethargic, sleeping Congress government that has completely lost its way and is looking directionless,” Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said.

He said that the government is driving the state towards disaster due to its "misgovernance" and "misplaced" priorities.

“While Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has succeeded in attracting investments to India, the Karnataka government has failed miserably in showcasing Karnataka as a ‘Top Investment Destination’ and instilling confidence in investors,” Vijayendra said.

He said that the same government ruined the Karnataka farmers as it was unable to defend the state’s share of Cauvery water against alliance partner DMK.

“No surprise, the same trend continues with multibillion-dollar investments making their way to Tamil Nadu,” Vijayendra said.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that BJP leaders indulge in propaganda about the state’s investment.

“Due to the misrule of the BJP, lakhs of industrialists and businessmen have left the country. After Congress came to power in Karnataka, industrialists have started to show interest in investing in the state,” Shivakumar said.

He said that the Karnataka Industrial and IT ministers are carrying out excellent work. “We will answer the BJP with documents once the election is over. The whole country knows that Karnataka is a land of peace, development, and progress. The state is looked up to by the country and the world,” Shivakumar said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.