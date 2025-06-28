Rashmika’s Mysaa First Look Gets Love from Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's supposed affair continues to be the subject of rumours. Although the duo has maintained silence over their personal dynamic, their on-screen interactions and public outings together have kept the gossip going.

Rashmika Mandanna Calls Vijay Deverakonda “Vijju”, Sparks Dating Rumours Again

Recently, the rumour again flared up—it this time, owing to a warm Instagram exchange. After the release of the first look poster of Rashmika's new film Mysaa, Vijay Deverakonda went on Instagram to give her his best wishes. He posted the poster and wrote,

"@rashmika_mandanna This one is going to be terrific. #Mysaa"

Rashmika, in response, had this to say fondly,

"Vijjuuu! I promise to make you proud with this one! @thedeverakonda"

The fans were quick to pick up on the nickname "Vijju" and the emotional message and saw it as another clue of their deep connection. Social media was filled with comments as people flooded the pages with more speculation regarding their supposed romance. Although these speculations still do the rounds, the actors themselves are mum, refusing to deny or confirm the relationship rumors.

On the other hand, Rashmika's Mysaa has created rave buzz. A woman-centric action drama, Mysaa features Rashmika in a fierce and never-before-seen avatar. The intense first look poster has collected a thumping response from fans as well as critics and has heightened expectations for the movie.