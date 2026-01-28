Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Pic Goes Viral: Real or AI Fake?

Rumours about Rashmika Mandanna dating Vijay Deverakonda—and even reports suggesting the duo tied the knot on February 14, Valentine’s Day—have been doing the rounds on social media for quite some time. Adding fuel to the speculation, a viral picture recently left fans shocked, as it appeared to show Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna participating in a wedding ritual.

The image, which quickly went viral, showed several top celebrities in attendance, including Mahesh Babu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and filmmaker Karan Johar, among others. The post was accompanied by a dramatic caption claiming that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna had secretly married on January 26 in a private yet grand ceremony held in Hyderabad. According to the viral claim, the wedding was attended only by close family members and prominent industry insiders, making it one of the biggest “celebrity wedding leaks” in recent times.

The caption further stated that stars like Mrunal Thakur, Shalini Pandey, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Sreeleela and others were present to bless the couple, while no official photos or confirmations were shared by the actors themselves. The alleged secrecy and star-studded guest list sent social media into a frenzy.

However, the viral image has now been confirmed to be fake.

Neither Vijay Deverakonda nor Rashmika Mandanna has shared the picture on their official social media handles. Additionally, none of their close friends or colleagues from the film industry have posted or commented on any such wedding. There are also no credible reports or official announcements supporting the claims made in the viral post.

More importantly, a closer look at the image reveals a clear disclaimer stating: “This image is AI-generated and created solely for entertainment purposes. No harm or disrespect is intended towards anyone.” This confirms that the photo was digitally created and does not depict a real event.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to reunite on screen in their upcoming film Rana Baali, which has already generated considerable buzz among fans.