Plane Carrying Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Crashes During Landing Attempt

A plane reportedly carrying NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was involved in an incident on Wednesday morning while attempting to land in Baramati, Maharashtra.

The exact cause of the crash, the scale of damage, and the condition of the 66-year-old leader have not yet been officially confirmed. Authorities are yet to release a detailed statement on the situation.

Visuals circulating from the spot show debris scattered across the area, with flames and thick plumes of smoke rising from the wreckage, triggering panic and concern. Emergency services were rushed to the site, and further updates are awaited as officials assess the circumstances surrounding the incident.