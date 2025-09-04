Will Rashmika Bring Luck Back to Vijay Deverakonda with VD14?

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s off-screen chemistry has always been a talking point. Rumored to be in a relationship, the couple often makes headlines with wedding speculations.

The hit pair hasn’t worked together since Dear Comrade in 2019. Now, after a long gap, the T-town lovebirds are set to reunite for VD14—Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film with director Rahul Sankrityan. The project is said to be a period drama set in the 1800s.

Industry buzz suggests that Rashmika is considered Vijay’s lucky mascot, as their film Geetha Govindam became a sleeper hit.

In the meantime, Rashmika has risen to become a true pan-India star, delivering blockbusters like Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa: The Rule, Animal, Chhaava, and Kuberaa. Vijay, on the other hand, faced a major setback when his pan-India dream project Liger failed at the box office.

Now, with their reunion after six years, expectations are sky-high. Fans believe Rashmika, who has been on a dream run, could once again bring luck to her rumored beau.

The yet-to-be-titled film has already gone on floors, with the shoot quietly underway. Will Rashmika bring back the luck and glory of talented star Vijay Deverakonda? Will his real-life love prove to be lucky once again on-screen? Let's wait and watch.