Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Virosh’ Wedding Festivities Begin in Udaipur

After months of speculation, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially confirmed their upcoming wedding, bringing to an end the long-standing rumors surrounding their relationship. The couple, who began attracting attention as a pair after their engagement in October, shared a note on Sunday confirming their nuptials and announcing that they will marry on February 26 in Udaipur.

The pair arrived in Udaipur on Monday morning to begin the celebrations, and have already started to share behind-the-scenes glimpses of their wedding festivities. Fans have been treated to photos from a lively pool party where the couple and close friends were seen enjoying games like water volleyball, capturing a fun and relaxed start to the celebrations. Rashmika also posted a snapshot of the event’s menu, which featured a stylish Virosh-branded cloth menu surrounded by a chic pink and green floral décor setup.

According to reports, the festivities kicked off with a mehndi ceremony on February 24, attended by family and close friends. Traditional pre-wedding events including haldi and sangeet are scheduled for February 25, leading up to the main wedding on February 26. The celebrations are being held at a scenic property in Udaipur, blending local tradition with contemporary design and intimate guest planning.