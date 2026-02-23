Rs. 658 to TTD, Rs. 560 to Public, is this Pure Ghee or Plunder of Lord Venkateswara’s Funds?

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Botsa Satyanarayana said the government has finally agreed to a discussion in the Council on the allegations made by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu regarding Tirumala laddu ghee, along with debates on deteriorating law and order and farmers’ distress. Speaking at the Assembly media point along with YSRCP MLCs, he stated that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) decided to take up three key issues on the 26th — declining law and order, farmers’ hardships, and the laddu ghee controversy. He added that the opposition also agreed to discuss education and irrigation projects as proposed by the government, besides raising issues such as alleged attempts to grab land worth Rs. 5,000 crore in Visakhapatnam in the name of GITAM University and the allocation of land to startup companies at throwaway prices of 99 paise.

Botsa questioned the pricing disparity in ghee supplied by Indapur Dairy, linked to Heritage. He pointed out that while the same ghee is being sold in the open market at Rs. 560 per kg plus GST, it is being supplied to TTD at Rs. 658 per kg. “If the ghee sold to TTD is pure, are they admitting that the public is being sold adulterated ghee at a lower price? Or are they looting Lord Venkateswara’s funds by overcharging TTD?” he asked, demanding a clear answer from the government. He said if there is no profiteering motive, the price charged to the temple should have been reduced, not increased. He accused the government of evading debate until now.

Referring to the deaths caused by adulterated milk in Rajahmundry, Botsa termed them “government murders,” attributing them to regulatory failure, lack of oversight, and corruption at lower levels. He said while the state had witnessed spurious liquor tragedies in the past, deaths due to adulterated milk reflect a serious administrative breakdown. He demanded strict action not only against those involved in adulteration but also against negligent officials.

MLC Lella Appi Reddy said the government must reveal who truly insulted Lord Venkateswara. He clarified that YSRCP members removed their footwear before carrying the deity’s photographs in protest and accused the government of selectively releasing and allegedly morphing footage to malign them. He demanded that the complete Council footage be released if the government has nothing to hide.

MLC Thumati Madhava Rao challenged the government to prove that he approached the podium wearing footwear and said he would resign immediately if proven. He questioned how selective photographs appeared in newspapers and alleged that footage was manipulated. MLC Thota Trimurthulu accused the government of suppressing opposition members’ rights by selectively circulating ruling party visuals.

MLC Varudu Kalyani demanded that the one-man commission constituted by the government investigate the links among Heritage, Indapur, and Bole Baba Dairy. She asserted that it was Chandrababu who should apologize for defaming the sacred laddu prasadam with unsubstantiated allegations. MLC Kalpalatha Reddy said YSRCP is fully prepared with documentary evidence for the debate on the 26th and will expose what she termed government falsehoods.

MLC Ramesh Yadav stated that the opposition would continue its protest until the full footage is released, alleging that morphed visuals were circulated even before members left the House. MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy questioned why the government is avoiding debate if adulteration truly occurred and accused it of diversionary tactics.

MLC M.V. Ramachandra Reddy said the truth would emerge only if full footage is released. He also demanded immediate release of pending fee reimbursement funds to ensure free education for poor students under the Right to Education Act. MLC Ramasubba Reddy criticized the government’s inaction against adulteration rackets, including milk adulteration across the state, calling it gross negligence.

MLC Bommi Israel alleged that the Council Chairman is being disrespected because he is a Dalit and demanded that democratic values and the dignity of the Council be upheld. PDF MLC Borra Gopimurtthy accused the government of diverting from scheduled budget discussions for political reasons and suppressing issues concerning employees, teachers, workers, anganwadi staff, KGBV staff, and farmers.

Botsa concluded that the opposition is ready to place facts and evidence before the Council and that the truth about ghee procurement, pricing disparities, and alleged misuse of TTD funds must be brought before the people.