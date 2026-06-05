Ram Charan's Peddi Nizam Day 1: Strong Rs. 18.32 Crore Share

Ram Charan's latest film Peddi has made a powerful start at the box office, receiving a positive response from audiences across India and overseas. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the rural sports drama has impressed viewers with its emotional story, mass appeal, and Ram Charan's intense performance.

According to early trade reports, Peddi earned a massive Rs 135 crore gross worldwide on its opening day. The film has also performed exceptionally well in the Nizam region, where it collected Rs 18.32 crore share, including GST, on Day 1.

The strong opening indicates the huge anticipation surrounding the film. Trade analysts believe the collections will continue to remain strong over the weekend, as advance bookings and audience response remain positive.

One of the major highlights of the film is Ram Charan's transformation and powerful portrayal of the lead character. Director Buchi Babu Sana has been praised for presenting the actor in a completely new avatar while delivering an emotional and engaging sports drama.

The film also features an impressive supporting cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu Sharma, Ravi Kishan, and Boman Irani. Adding to the film's appeal is the music composed by legendary composer AR Rahman.

Produced by Vriddhi Cinemas, Peddi has started its box-office journey on a strong note and is expected to post even bigger numbers in the coming days if the momentum continues.