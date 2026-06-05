Who Is Coempt Edu Teck? Hyderabad Company Linked to CBSE OSM Controversy

The implementation of the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 board examinations has triggered widespread discussion after students and teachers reported technical difficulties during the evaluation process.

At the center of the debate is Hyderabad-based edtech firm Coempt Edu Teck Private Limited, which was awarded the contract to manage the digital assessment platform shortly before the nationwide rollout of the system.

Contract Awarded Ahead of Nationwide Launch

According to reports, CBSE finalized its agreement with Coempt Edu Teck in December 2025. Just over two months later, the board announced the large-scale implementation of the OSM system for evaluating Class 12 answer scripts across the country.

The rapid transition from contract award to nationwide deployment has raised questions among stakeholders regarding preparedness and execution.

About Coempt Edu Teck

Coempt Edu Teck is an educational technology company specializing in examination management and digital evaluation services. The company claims to have decades of experience in providing technology-driven assessment solutions to educational institutions and certification bodies.

The firm is led by CEO VSN Raju, an engineering graduate with extensive experience in sales, operations, and technology management. Coempt was previously known as Globarena Technologies and has been involved in several large-scale examination projects over the years.

Why CBSE Chose Coempt

CBSE officials have stated that the company secured the contract through a competitive bidding process. After multiple tender rounds, Coempt and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reportedly emerged as the final technically qualified contenders.

Officials said both companies met the required technical standards, including holding the highest Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Level 5 certification. However, Coempt's financial bid was significantly lower than that of TCS, making it the preferred choice under procurement rules that prioritize the lowest qualified bidder.

According to officials, the cost quoted by Coempt for evaluating each answer sheet was substantially lower than the competing bid, ultimately leading to its selection.

Features Promised by the OSM Platform

The company promotes its digital evaluation platform as a secure and efficient alternative to traditional paper-based assessment methods.

Among the key features highlighted by the vendor are:

Secure digital storage of scanned answer scripts

High-quality viewing tools, including zoom and rotation functions

Double evaluation options for sensitive assessments

Automated mark calculation and aggregation

Real-time monitoring of examiner activity

The company says these features are intended to improve accuracy, reduce manual errors, and streamline the examination evaluation process.

Tender Process Faces Scrutiny

The contract has attracted political and public attention following concerns raised over the selection process. Critics have questioned the circumstances under which the contract was awarded and whether all bidders were treated equally.

The issue gained further visibility after Class 12 student Sarthak Sidhant publicly examined CBSE tender documents and highlighted what he described as inconsistencies in the procurement process. His findings were later presented before a Parliamentary Standing Committee, where he discussed concerns related to both the tender process and the implementation of the OSM system.

CBSE Responds to Allegations

CBSE officials have strongly defended the decision to appoint Coempt, arguing that the company met all technical and financial requirements specified in the tender.

The board also addressed concerns linked to previous controversies involving the company in Telangana. Officials stated that legal challenges connected to those matters had already been examined by the courts and that no wrongdoing had been established against the firm.

According to CBSE, judicial proceedings related to earlier allegations concluded without adverse findings against the company, supporting the board's decision to proceed with the contract award.

As discussions continue, attention remains focused on whether CBSE's digital evaluation initiative can overcome early challenges and deliver the efficiency and transparency it was designed to achieve.

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