Gold and Silver Prices Fall Again Today, June 5: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices witnessed a sharp decline across India on June 5, 2026, following weak global market cues and cautious investor sentiment. Domestic bullion markets remained under pressure as international gold prices slipped and demand in India stayed subdued. Silver recorded a steeper fall, dropping by nearly ₹5,600 per kilogram, while gold prices also moved lower across major cities.

Market experts attribute the decline to weaker global bullion trends, concerns over interest rate movements, and reduced buying activity after the peak wedding season. Traders are closely monitoring international developments and central bank policies, which continue to influence precious metal prices.

Despite the fall, gold remains a preferred investment option for long-term investors, while silver continues to attract buyers due to its industrial demand and relatively lower price. Analysts suggest that short-term volatility may continue in the bullion market.

Gold Prices Today, June 5, 2026:

Delhi

24K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,58,300

22K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,45,100

Mumbai

24K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,58,150

22K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,44,950

Chennai

24K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,58,800

22K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,45,600

Hyderabad

24K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,58,650

22K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,45,450

Bengaluru

24K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,58,500

22K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,45,300

Kolkata

24K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,58,300

22K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,45,100

Pune

24K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,58,150

22K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,44,950

Ahmedabad

24K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,58,350

22K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,45,150

Visakhapatnam

24K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,58,650

22K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,45,450

Vijayawada

24K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,58,650

22K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,45,450

Silver Prices Today, June 5, 2026:

Delhi

Silver (1 kg): ₹2,80,000

Mumbai

Silver (1 kg): ₹2,80,000

Chennai

Silver (1 kg): ₹2,85,000

Hyderabad

Silver (1 kg): ₹2,85,000

Bengaluru

Silver (1 kg): ₹2,80,000

Kolkata

Silver (1 kg): ₹2,80,000

Pune

Silver (1 kg): ₹2,80,000

Ahmedabad

Silver (1 kg): ₹2,80,000

Visakhapatnam

Silver (1 kg): ₹2,85,000

Vijayawada