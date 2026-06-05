Gold and Silver Prices Fall Again Today, June 5: Check City-Wise Rates
Gold and silver prices witnessed a sharp decline across India on June 5, 2026, following weak global market cues and cautious investor sentiment. Domestic bullion markets remained under pressure as international gold prices slipped and demand in India stayed subdued. Silver recorded a steeper fall, dropping by nearly ₹5,600 per kilogram, while gold prices also moved lower across major cities.
Market experts attribute the decline to weaker global bullion trends, concerns over interest rate movements, and reduced buying activity after the peak wedding season. Traders are closely monitoring international developments and central bank policies, which continue to influence precious metal prices.
Despite the fall, gold remains a preferred investment option for long-term investors, while silver continues to attract buyers due to its industrial demand and relatively lower price. Analysts suggest that short-term volatility may continue in the bullion market.
Gold Prices Today, June 5, 2026:
Delhi
- 24K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,58,300
- 22K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,45,100
Mumbai
- 24K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,58,150
- 22K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,44,950
Chennai
- 24K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,58,800
- 22K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,45,600
Hyderabad
- 24K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,58,650
- 22K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,45,450
Bengaluru
- 24K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,58,500
- 22K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,45,300
Kolkata
- 24K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,58,300
- 22K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,45,100
Pune
- 24K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,58,150
- 22K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,44,950
Ahmedabad
- 24K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,58,350
- 22K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,45,150
Visakhapatnam
- 24K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,58,650
- 22K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,45,450
Vijayawada
- 24K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,58,650
- 22K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,45,450
Silver Prices Today, June 5, 2026:
Delhi
- Silver (1 kg): ₹2,80,000
Mumbai
- Silver (1 kg): ₹2,80,000
Chennai
- Silver (1 kg): ₹2,85,000
Hyderabad
- Silver (1 kg): ₹2,85,000
Bengaluru
- Silver (1 kg): ₹2,80,000
Kolkata
- Silver (1 kg): ₹2,80,000
Pune
- Silver (1 kg): ₹2,80,000
Ahmedabad
- Silver (1 kg): ₹2,80,000
Visakhapatnam
- Silver (1 kg): ₹2,85,000
Vijayawada
- Silver (1 kg): ₹2,85,000