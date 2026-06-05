Gold and Silver Prices Fall Again Today, June 5: Check City-Wise Rates

Jun 05, 2026, 11:51 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold and silver prices witnessed a sharp decline across India on June 5, 2026, following weak global market cues and cautious investor sentiment. Domestic bullion markets remained under pressure as international gold prices slipped and demand in India stayed subdued. Silver recorded a steeper fall, dropping by nearly ₹5,600 per kilogram, while gold prices also moved lower across major cities.

Market experts attribute the decline to weaker global bullion trends, concerns over interest rate movements, and reduced buying activity after the peak wedding season. Traders are closely monitoring international developments and central bank policies, which continue to influence precious metal prices.

Despite the fall, gold remains a preferred investment option for long-term investors, while silver continues to attract buyers due to its industrial demand and relatively lower price. Analysts suggest that short-term volatility may continue in the bullion market.

Gold Prices Today, June 5, 2026:

Delhi

  • 24K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,58,300
  • 22K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,45,100

Mumbai

  • 24K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,58,150
  • 22K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,44,950

Chennai

  • 24K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,58,800
  • 22K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,45,600

Hyderabad

  • 24K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,58,650
  • 22K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,45,450

Bengaluru

  • 24K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,58,500
  • 22K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,45,300

Kolkata

  • 24K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,58,300
  • 22K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,45,100

Pune

  • 24K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,58,150
  • 22K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,44,950

Ahmedabad

  • 24K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,58,350
  • 22K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,45,150

Visakhapatnam

  • 24K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,58,650
  • 22K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,45,450

Vijayawada

  • 24K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,58,650
  • 22K Gold (10 grams): ₹1,45,450

Silver Prices Today, June 5, 2026:

Delhi

  • Silver (1 kg): ₹2,80,000

Mumbai

  • Silver (1 kg): ₹2,80,000

Chennai

  • Silver (1 kg): ₹2,85,000

Hyderabad

  • Silver (1 kg): ₹2,85,000

Bengaluru

  • Silver (1 kg): ₹2,80,000

Kolkata

  • Silver (1 kg): ₹2,80,000

Pune

  • Silver (1 kg): ₹2,80,000

Ahmedabad

  • Silver (1 kg): ₹2,80,000

Visakhapatnam

  • Silver (1 kg): ₹2,85,000

Vijayawada

  • Silver (1 kg): ₹2,85,000

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