Ram Charan's Peddi Completes 30 Percent Shoot

Ram Charan is busy working for his upcoming film PEDDI. After his rugged look in Rangasthalam, he’s once again playing a village-based character. The excitement around the film has grown ever since the first glimpse was released. Fans can’t stop talking about his powerful front-foot shot, unique style, and swag.

Charan, who is pleased with how PEDDI is turning out, had great things to say about the project. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, about 30% of the film has been shot so far. He even made a bold claim that PEDDI will be bigger than Rangasthalam.

For fans, Rangasthalam is one of Charan’s most beloved films, and his statement has only increased their excitement for PEDDI.

Notably, Ram Charan's wax statue was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in London. What makes it even more special is that he's the only Indian celebrity to have his statue displayed with his pet, and only the second person in the world to receive this honour — the first being the late Queen Elizabeth II.