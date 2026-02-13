Ram Charan–Upasana Twins First Picture Goes Viral - Shiva Ram, Anveera Devi Konidela Glimpse

Here is the first picture of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s newborn grandson and granddaughter. Power couple Ram Charan and Upasana were blessed with twins on January 31, 2026.

The twins have been named Shiva Ram Konidela and Anveera Devi Konidela. The traditional naming ceremony was held today at their residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Charan and Upasana were earlier blessed with a daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela.

Both Konidela and Kamineni families have participated in the naming ceremony of the newborns.