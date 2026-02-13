Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi Konidela: Chiranjeevi Explains Meanings of Twins

Tollywood star couple Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are overjoyed with the birth of twins on January 31. This makes them parents to three kids, joining their daughter Klin Kaara. In a recently held traditional naming ceremony, the couple revealed the twins' names, each picked for deep spiritual ties and family pride.

Megastar Chiranjeevi took to social media to explain the meanings of the names, and also shared a delightful moment from the naming ceremony.

“With boundless joy and divine grace ✨🙏🏻 We are delighted to announce the beautiful names of our two little blessings ❤️ "𝑺𝒉𝒊𝒗𝒂 𝑹𝒂𝒎 𝑲𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒂" & "𝑨𝒏𝒗𝒆𝒆𝒓𝒂 𝑫𝒆𝒗𝒊 𝑲𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒂"

✨Shiva Ram is a profound confluence of two eternal ideals. “Shiva” is inspired by Shiva Shankara Vara Prasad, reflecting inner strength, spiritual depth and stillness. “Ram” from Ram Charan embodies righteousness, compassion and moral courage.

Together, the name signifies the harmony between inner power and responsible action.

✨Anveera Devi is a rare and powerful expression of the Divine Feminine. Anveera represents fearlessness, resilience and divine protection, inspired by the blessings of Kanaka Durga Devi. A name that reflects grace, courage and unwavering strength.

We seek your blessings for Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi as they begin their beautiful journey of life. With love and gratitude ❤️

In the picture, Ram Charan is seen gently holding his daughter Klin Kaara as she curiously watches the rituals, while Upasana sits beside her husband with a serene smile. The atmosphere is filled with affection as close family members gather around, dressed in traditional attire and radiating happiness.

Chiranjeevi, holding one of the twins with immense tenderness, stands alongside Upasana’s father, Anil Kamineni, while Surekha Konidela is seen next to Upasana’s mother, Sobhana Kamineni, who lovingly carries the other baby. Their presence, along with other elders, adds a deep sense of tradition and emotional warmth to the celebration.

As the Konidela and Kamineni families welcome this beautiful new chapter, the arrival of little Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi brings even more unity, joy, and blessings to their ever-growing legacy.