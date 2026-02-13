Hyderabad Theatres Get Major Upgrades: New Dolby Cinema and More

Hyderabad has long been known for its vibrant movie-going culture, where cinema is more than just entertainment—it is a shared passion. Over the years, the city has evolved from iconic single-screen theatres to world-class multiplexes, offering audiences top-quality visuals and sound. Now, several major theatre upgrades are set to enhance the film-viewing experience for movie enthusiasts further.

Hyderabad Strengthens Its Cinema Legacy

With premium venues such as Asian AMB Cinemas and AAA Cinemas already raising the bar, the latest developments highlight the city’s commitment to blending cinematic tradition with modern technology. Here’s a look at the upcoming improvements that are expected to redefine theatre standards.

Second Dolby Cinema on the Way

A significant addition to the city’s entertainment landscape is the upcoming Dolby Cinema at Mythri Ranga 70MM in Jeedimetla. This will become the second Dolby Cinema in Hyderabad, featuring a massive Scope-format screen measuring roughly 70 by 29 feet. Equipped with Dolby Vision 4K RGB Pure Laser projection and Dolby Atmos audio, the theatre is scheduled to welcome audiences in July, promising a highly immersive viewing environment.

Major Renovation at Prasads Multiplex

Prasads Multiplex is currently modernizing Screens 3 and 4 to offer sharper picture quality and richer sound. The upgraded screens will adopt the Flat 1.89:1 format along with Barco Laser projection and Dolby Atmos technology. Renovation work is expected to wrap up by March 19, after which moviegoers can look forward to brighter visuals and a more engaging audio experience.

Classic Theatre Gets a Modern Touch

Renovation is also underway at Viswanath 70MM, where Screen 1 is being transformed with a 4K Laser Atmos setup. The theatre will feature a large Scope screen measuring approximately 66 by 27 feet. The reopening, anticipated by the end of March, is set to combine nostalgia with state-of-the-art cinematic technology.

New HDR Screen Planned at AMB Cinemas

Located in Gachibowli, AMB Cinemas is preparing to introduce a new HDR-enabled screen powered by Barco projection. The upcoming screen, estimated at 65 by 27 feet in Scope format, will support Barco HDR LS4K-P along with Dolby Atmos sound, ensuring deeper contrast and more lifelike images.

Sudarshan 35MM Prepares for a Refresh

Another theatre embracing modernization is Sudarshan 35MM. Plans include installing a new Scope-format screen paired with a Barco 4K Laser projector and Dolby Atmos audio system. These improvements aim to deliver a refreshed and more dynamic movie experience for audiences.

A Bright Future for Movie Lovers

These developments underline Hyderabad’s enduring enthusiasm for cinema. By upgrading beloved theatres and introducing advanced technologies, the city continues to offer film fans an exceptional blend of heritage and innovation—ensuring that watching a movie remains a grand and memorable outing.

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