Ram Charan in Talks for a Bollywood Project with Madhu Mantena

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming sports drama, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film, which is yet to be titled, is progressing at a steady pace and is expected to wrap up later this year.

While Ram Charan has already committed to collaborating with Sukumar for a future project, the ace director requires more time to finalize the script. Sukumar is reportedly dedicating a year to fine-tuning the screenplay while also handling commitments for his production house, Sukumar Writings.

With a gap before Sukumar’s project takes off, Ram Charan is eager to take on another film in the meantime. He has initiated discussions with several filmmakers, exploring potential collaborations. One of the key discussions is with Bollywood producer Madhu Mantena, who shares a strong bond with Charan and often hosts him in Mumbai.

According to industry sources, Madhu Mantena is keen on working with Ram Charan and has begun exploring script options. A couple of Bollywood directors are also in early talks for the project. However, no final decision has been made yet. If the right script and director are locked, Charan is expected to team up with Mantena for a big-ticket project.

Fans can expect an official announcement once discussions progress further. Stay tuned for more updates!