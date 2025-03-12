South Korean Justice Minister says court's decision to release Yoon was 'unjust'

Seoul, March 12 (IANS) South Korea's acting Justice Minister Kim Seok-woo on Wednesday termed "unjust" a court's decision to release impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol from jail.

Yoon, who was detained in January on charges of inciting an insurrection through his failed bid to impose martial law on December 3, was released from jail last Saturday as the court allowed the suspended President to stand trial without detention, citing some questions over investigations into his charges.

"I think the court's verdict needs to be rectified because it was unjust," Kim told lawmakers.

Yoon's release came as Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung decided not to appeal the Seoul Central District Court's decision to grant Yoon's request to cancel his arrest, citing that his indictment came hours after the detention period had expired.

"(The prosecution) did not immediately appeal the decision because doing so would have likely contained unconstitutional elements," the acting Minister said.

The court appears to have concluded that Yoon had to be released before being indicted, Kim said, vowing to challenge the issue in Yoon's main criminal trial, Yonhap news agency reported.

Still, immediately appealing the court ruling would have been "undoubtedly" unconstitutional, Kim stated, citing the Constitutional Court's past rulings against similar cases.

"Given the previous rulings, the prosecution's judgment on whether to extend the detainment cannot precede the justice's decision," Kim said.

Earlier in the day, South Korean National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik urged acting President Choi Sang-mok to swiftly appoint a ninth justice at the Constitutional Court, as the court is expected to soon deliver a verdict on impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched martial law bid.

If Yoon, who was elected in May 2022 for a single, five-year term, is formally removed from office, a snap election will be held within 60 days. However, if the impeachment is dismissed, Yoon will immediately resume his duties.

