Ram Charan’s Peddi Trailer Launch To Be Held Grandly In Mumbai

Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi is gearing up for a massive promotional campaign ahead of its release. The makers have now finalized Mumbai as the venue for the film’s grand trailer launch event, which is scheduled to take place on May 18.

Earlier, the team reportedly considered cities like Bhopal and Indore for the trailer release event. However, after discussions about promotional reach and convenience, the makers decided to organize the event in Mumbai on a much larger scale.

According to reports, Jio Studios, which is presenting the Hindi version of the movie, is planning the trailer launch in a very grand manner. Huge arrangements are already said to be underway for the event.

Since Peddi is being promoted as a pan-India film, the trailer launch is expected to attract fans, media attention, and film industry personalities from across the country.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. The film has already created strong buzz through its posters, songs, and earlier promotional content.

The makers are also planning another major musical event in a different city soon. Reports say Oscar-winning music composer A. R. Rahman may perform songs from the movie live during the event, which has increased excitement among fans.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, Peddi is set in the Vizianagaram region during an older time period. The sports drama follows the journey of a determined athlete who faces many challenges while trying to win a wrestling championship and bring pride to his region.

With the trailer launch approaching, expectations for Peddi continue to rise among movie lovers and Ram Charan fans.