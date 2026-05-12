May 13 School Holiday or not?

Students and parents across India are searching to know whether May 13, 2026 (Wednesday) is a school holiday or a regular working day. Here is the complete update regarding school closures, summer vacations, and state-wise holiday status.

Is May 13, 2026 a School Holiday?

May 13, 2026, is not an official national holiday. There are no major festivals, public events, or special occasions scheduled on this date that would lead to a nationwide school closure.

However, despite being a regular working day on paper, most schools across India are already closed due to ongoing summer vacations.

Summer Holidays Continue in Many States

Several states have declared summer vacations because of the intense heatwave conditions and annual academic break schedules.

Telangana Schools

In Telangana, schools are closed for summer holidays from April 24 and are expected to reopen in June. Government, aided, and private schools are all observing the vacation period.

Andhra Pradesh Schools

Similarly, in Andhra Pradesh, schools remain closed due to summer vacations during May. Most educational institutions across the state are expected to reopen only after the summer break ends in June.

Because of these summer holidays, May 13 will effectively be a holiday for lakhs of students in both Telugu states.

What About Other States?

Several other states are also witnessing school closures or modified schedules due to summer vacations and heatwave conditions.

In Delhi, summer vacations for schools began from May 11.

States like Odisha, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh have already announced early summer closures because of rising temperatures.

In parts of Karnataka, some schools postponed reopening due to severe heatwave conditions.

In Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur district, authorities directed play schools to remain closed amid extreme heat conditions.

Are All Schools Closed on May 13?

Not necessarily. Some private schools, coaching centres, and institutions following different academic calendars may still function in certain regions. But overall, a majority of schools in India remain closed during this period because of summer vacations.

Conclusion

To sum it up:

May 13, 2026 is not an official holiday due to any festival or national event.

It is technically a regular working day.

However, most schools across India are closed for summer vacations, especially in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Odisha, and several heatwave-affected regions.

Students are advised to check updates from their respective schools for reopening dates and schedule changes.

Also read: May 13 Bank Holiday or not?