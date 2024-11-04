Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer #RC16 begins shooting in Mysore!

Tollywood superstar Ram Charan is all set to kick off his new film, "RC16," which is going to be directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The movie shoot is scheduled to begin on 22nd November in Mysore, Karnataka.

"RC16" is a pan-India movie, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, in collaboration with Vriddhi Cinemas. It happens to be the second movie of Buchi Babu Sana as a director after the super hit movie "Uppena".

The film boasts a fantastic cast, with Janhvi Kapoor playing the female lead and Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar in a powerful role. The music for the film will be scored by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman.

Buchi Babu Sana plans to shoot non-stop for 15 days in Mysore, capturing crucial scenes featuring Ram Charan and the main cast. This schedule will set the tone for the rest of the film's production.

Ram Charan is currently working on Shankar's "Game Changer," which is another pan-India project. 2024 seems promising for fans of the star with the pipeline including "RC16" and "Game Changer."

