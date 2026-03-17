Rakasa Seals Big Telugu States Deal, Eyes Massive Global Release

The upcoming fantasy-comedy entertainer Rakasa has achieved a significant pre-release milestone, with its Telugu States theatrical rights snapped up by Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Movie Makers in a high-value deal. The development reflects strong trade confidence in the film and signals solid expectations around its theatrical performance.

The deal marks a crucial step in the film’s release strategy, further strengthening its distribution network ahead of a wide global rollout. While Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Movie Makers will handle the release across the Telugu States, the film is simultaneously gearing up for an expansive overseas launch.

International distribution will be managed by Atharvana Bhadrakali Pictures, which is planning a release across more than 350 screens worldwide, covering key territories such as the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, and Australia. Distribution in the key North America and UK markets will be handled by Prathyangira Cinemas. Overseas premieres are scheduled for April 2, 2026, a day ahead of the worldwide theatrical release.

Beyond theatrical business, Rakasa has secured strong non-theatrical deals as well. The film’s digital streaming rights have been acquired by Netflix, while Saregama Music has bagged the audio rights, reinforcing the film’s strong commercial positioning.

The film’s promotional content has been witnessing impressive traction online. The title glimpse has crossed 1.9 million views, while the teaser has surpassed 2.8 million views. The first single “Rapappa” has garnered over 1.1 million views, and the second single “Padhe Padhe,” sung by Sindhuja Srinivasan with music by Anudeep Dev and lyrics by Kittu Vissapragada, has also crossed the one million mark. With both songs gaining popularity, the film’s soundtrack is shaping up to be a chartbuster.

Headlined by Sangeeth Sobhan, who has gained strong traction among youth with films like MAD and MAD Square, Rakasa pairs him with Nayan Sarika in a narrative blending romance, humour, and fantasy. The film also features Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Getup Srinu in key roles.

Written and directed by Manasa Sharma, known for Oka Chinna Family Story and Bench Life, the film brings together a strong technical team. Music is composed by Anudeep Dev, cinematography is handled by Raju Edurolu, and editing is by Anwar Ali.

Produced by Niharika Konidela under Pink Elephant Pictures in association with Zee Studios, with Umesh Kumar Bansal backing the project, Rakasa is building strong momentum ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on April 3, 2026.